MX vs. ATV: Legends will feature the series' "deepest career mode to date"

The THQ Anniversary event last night was a pretty exciting one, as we got to see the reveals of six brand-new titles. A standout amongst the bunch was MX vs. ATV: Legends, a racer that promises to deliver the series' "deepest career mode to date." No release date was detailed, but we do know that it's planned to arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series in the near future.

A post on the game's website notes that it will feature a new outdoors Trails Mode which is said to be filled with new challenges and surprises around each corner. It will also include two-player split-screen and a 16-player online mode with "squad-based gameplay." The career mode, which we touched upon earlier, will reportedly be filled with player choice and have many sponsorship opportunities and invitational events for you to select.

You can take a look at the announcement trailer for MX vs. ATV: Legends in the video above.