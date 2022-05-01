MX vs ATV Legends has been delayed

HQ

THQ Nordic and Rainbow Studios has announced that MX vs ATV: Legends will no longer be making its May 24 release date, and will now be coming on June 28 following this delay. As for why the game has been delayed, a recent update blog post from Rainbow Studios CEO, Lenore Gilbert has provided some colour.

"Game delays are never fun for the developers, or players. In our case we needed to choose between speed or quality, and the decision was simple. We want to make sure that when MX vs ATV Legends comes out, it is the highest level of quality that Rainbow Studios can offer," said Gilbert.

"Our art team making sure that frame rate is high and stable by making tons of passes in all of the environments," Gilbert continued. "Releasing trailers, then listening to feedback so that we can make sure the physics are tuned just right. Design working across all departments to make sure that what we offer is a gaming experience you will be excited about every time you turn your console on. Engineers testing our new dedicated servers for stability so that the online experience is seamless for everyone. And of course, QA is working out all the bugs."

To conclude the delay announcement, Gilbert stated, "We now have that last little bit of time we need to make sure that you all get the game you deserve and we are beyond excited for what Legends has in store for you."