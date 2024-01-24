Mutant: Year Zero expansion Ad Astra to be released on 13th February

HQ

Among Free League's many role-playing games, Mutant: Year Zero has been a bit of a long-runner, following alongside Symbaroum and Tales from the Loop since the dawn of time, and now the next major expansion - Ad Astra - arrives.

The stand-alone adventure, which can be played without knowledge of previous events, is also the direct continuation of The Road to Eden and has been written by Jens Alm together with Fria Ligan's design team.

You can already reserve your copy in the webshop which also (as usual) gives you immediate access to the expansion in PDF format.

"Through the small viewing windows of the space capsule, you see the city hanging weightlessly under the stars. A myriad of metal shapes, connected by tubes and wires, like a huge mobile hanging over the Earth, the poisoned cradle of humanity. As you get closer, you realise that all is not well with the star city. The disaster has reached all the way up to the sky."

Do you play Mutant: Year Zero and is Ad Astra an expansion that interests you?

Source.