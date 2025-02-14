'Musou' genre makes a strong comeback: Dynasty Warriors Origins surpasses 1 million copies sold

HQ

It's a day of celebration at Omega Force and publisher Koei Tecmo. Today, both companies announced that their latest 'musou' action title Dynasty Warriors: Origins has surpassed one million copies sold, with the demo also reaching two million downloads. Dynasty Warriors sales are the sum of physical and digital copies across all platforms on which the game was released (PC, PS5 and Xbox Series).

While not new to the series, the story of Dynasty Warriors Origins offers a deeper and more detailed interpretation of The Romance of the Three Kingdoms, a turbulent period in Chinese history nearly 2,000 years ago, in a tale that straddles myth and documented history.

In Origins we will be able to choose which Kingdom we offer our allegiance to and shape the course of history, as well as engage in the most numerous battles in gaming history, with thousands of on-screen characters acting in a coordinated and coherent manner following orders from their superiors and performing complex tactics, but without losing the 'musou' (which can be translated as "one against a thousand") spirit.

We enjoyed them from start to finish at Gamereactor and dedicated a full review to them, which you can read here.

Have you played Dynasty Warriors: Origins yet?