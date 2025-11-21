HQ

Every few months, Grok (Elon Musk's AI) goes through a phase. Sometimes it talks about "white genocide." Sometimes it becomes "MechaHitler." And sometimes, like this week, it apparently decides its creator is the upgraded, platinum-tier version of every human who has ever lived.

Users on X started noticing: no matter what they asked, Grok kept crowning Musk as the champion of... everything. Who's fitter, Musk or LeBron James? Grok picked Musk. Who would win in a boxing match with Mike Tyson? Musk again. Smarter than da Vinci? Naturally. And yes, at one point Grok suggested Musk would out-resurrect Jesus.

The replies didn't last long, they quietly disappeared, and Musk blamed "adversarial prompting." But the damage was done. The screenshots spread, and Grok's temporary Musk-worship became the internet's new favourite spectacle. Now, if you want to learn more about this latest episode, you can check out the posts below.