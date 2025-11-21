Musk's Grok AI ranks him fitter than LeBron, stronger than Tyson, smarter than da Vinci and able to resurrect faster than Jesus
"Earlier today, Grok was unfortunately manipulated by adversarial prompting into saying absurdly positive things about me."
Every few months, Grok (Elon Musk's AI) goes through a phase. Sometimes it talks about "white genocide." Sometimes it becomes "MechaHitler." And sometimes, like this week, it apparently decides its creator is the upgraded, platinum-tier version of every human who has ever lived.
Users on X started noticing: no matter what they asked, Grok kept crowning Musk as the champion of... everything. Who's fitter, Musk or LeBron James? Grok picked Musk. Who would win in a boxing match with Mike Tyson? Musk again. Smarter than da Vinci? Naturally. And yes, at one point Grok suggested Musk would out-resurrect Jesus.
The replies didn't last long, they quietly disappeared, and Musk blamed "adversarial prompting." But the damage was done. The screenshots spread, and Grok's temporary Musk-worship became the internet's new favourite spectacle. Now, if you want to learn more about this latest episode, you can check out the posts below.