Musk, who accused Trump for being in the Epstein files, denies claims after appearing in them "This is false," Elon Musk said on X.

Democrats have released previously unseen documents from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation that reference Elon Musk. Now, Elon Musk has rejected these reports. The records note a potential trip by Musk to Epstein's private island, though it is unclear if it ever took place. Musk labeled the claims false on X, while continuing to criticize political figures for withholding Epstein-related files. The documents also reference other high-profile figures, including Bill Gates.