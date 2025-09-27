Musk, who accused Trump for being in the Epstein files, also named in newly released documents In July, Musk publicly said: "How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won't release the Epstein files?"

HQ Just revealed. Democrats have released previously unseen documents from the Jeffrey Epstein investigation that reference Elon Musk. Earlier this year, Musk accused Trump of being in the so-called "Epstein files" on social media. Then in July, Musk publicly said: "How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won't release the Epstein files?" While the documents provide no direct evidence of wrongdoing, they reveal new details about the tech leader's past connections and reignite scrutiny over Epstein's network of powerful associates. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can read the newly released documents through the following link. Go! Elon Musk and Donald Trump // Shutterstock