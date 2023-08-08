Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Musk vs Zuckerberg fight looks set to happen

      The match will be streamed live on X.

      HQ

      Watching two of the richest guys in the world pummel each other in a cage during prime time sounds like a fever dream, but it's something that looks like it could soon become a reality. As some of you know, the war of words has been going on for a long time, but now Elon Musk himself has finally announced via X that the event will be streamed live, and that all proceeds will be donated to veterans.

      No date has been announced yet, but once the match takes place, it is highly likely that it will draw millions of viewers online.

      Who do you think will win the fight, Musk or Mark Zuckerberg?

