Musk targets lawmakers over Trump's spending bill

The billionaire renews criticism of the legislation, vowing political consequences for Republican supporters.

The latest new son the United States. Elon Musk has once again slammed United States President Donald Trump's latest spending package, calling it destructive and a betrayal of promises to limit government size.

On Monday, he intensified his critique, asserting that lawmakers who had campaigned on reducing expenditures yet supported the bill "should hang their heads in shame!" "And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth," he added.

In a string of posts on X, he pledged to campaign against lawmakers who backed the bill, accusing them of hypocrisy and calling for the formation of a new political party. His remarks mark a deepening rift with Trump, despite their past alignment on fiscal reform.

WASHINGTON - March 9, 2025: Elon Musk, wearing a DOGE t-shirt and a Tesla belt buckle, waves after he disembarked Marine One // Shutterstock

