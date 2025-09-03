Musk shifts Tesla's future toward humanoid robots

HQ

The latest news on the United States . It started with cars... Now, Elon Musk is asking investors to look past Tesla's weakening car sales and instead focus on the company's humanoid robot project, Optimus.

In a post on X on Monday, the CEO suggested that most of Tesla's future value will come from these machines, which are still in development but envisioned as multipurpose helpers, from factory work to home care. "~80% of Tesla's value will be Optimus."

While Tesla faces pressure from cheaper Chinese electric vehicles, Musk continues to argue that the company's expertise in real-world AI will give it an edge. For now, Optimus remains a promise, but one Musk insists will define Tesla's next chapter.

