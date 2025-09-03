World news
Musk shifts Tesla's future toward humanoid robots
He claims Optimus will outweigh cars in long-term value.
HQ
The latest news on the United States. It started with cars... Now, Elon Musk is asking investors to look past Tesla's weakening car sales and instead focus on the company's humanoid robot project, Optimus.
In a post on X on Monday, the CEO suggested that most of Tesla's future value will come from these machines, which are still in development but envisioned as multipurpose helpers, from factory work to home care. "~80% of Tesla's value will be Optimus."
While Tesla faces pressure from cheaper Chinese electric vehicles, Musk continues to argue that the company's expertise in real-world AI will give it an edge. For now, Optimus remains a promise, but one Musk insists will define Tesla's next chapter.
