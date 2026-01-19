Musk mulls buying Ryanair after public feud with CEO

HQ

Elon Musk has escalated a public spat with Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary. The feud began after O'Leary rejected installing Starlink internet on Ryanair's 600-plus jets, citing fuel costs and an estimated $250 million annual expense.

"You need to put antenna on fuselage it comes with a 2% fuel penalty because of the weight and drag. We don't think our passengers are willing to pay for WiFi for an average 1-hour flight," Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said a few days ago.

Musk responded by calling O'Leary "misinformed" and a "utter idiot," saying the airline doesn't properly understand the fuel impact of Starlink. The clash escalated on social media when Ryanair tweeted at Musk: "Perhaps you need Wi-Fi @elonmusk." Then, Musk responded: "Should I buy Ryanair and put someone whose actual name is Ryan in charge?"... What do you think about the situation?