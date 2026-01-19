Gamereactor

World news

Musk mulls buying Ryanair after public feud with CEO

The billionaire calls Michael O'Leary an "utter idiot" and hints at taking control of the airline.

Elon Musk has escalated a public spat with Ryanair's CEO Michael O'Leary. The feud began after O'Leary rejected installing Starlink internet on Ryanair's 600-plus jets, citing fuel costs and an estimated $250 million annual expense.

"You need to put antenna on fuselage it comes with a 2% fuel penalty because of the weight and drag. We don't think our passengers are willing to pay for WiFi for an average 1-hour flight," Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said a few days ago.

Musk responded by calling O'Leary "misinformed" and a "utter idiot," saying the airline doesn't properly understand the fuel impact of Starlink. The clash escalated on social media when Ryanair tweeted at Musk: "Perhaps you need Wi-Fi @elonmusk." Then, Musk responded: "Should I buy Ryanair and put someone whose actual name is Ryan in charge?"... What do you think about the situation?

