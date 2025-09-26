Musk just sold Grok to US government for 42 cents The deal could ease tensions with Trump and boost federal adoption.

Elon Musk's xAI has secured a government contract to supply its Grok model at a symbolic price, a move that positions it alongside major rivals in Washington's race for artificial intelligence dominance. The agreement, which runs longer than those signed with other providers, not only signals stronger competition in federal AI procurement but also hints at improving ties between Musk and Trump after months of public clashes. While Grok has faced criticism over past controversies, the deal grants Musk rare approval in the capital and could strengthen his standing against OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and Meta in both political and commercial arenas.