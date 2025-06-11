Musk expresses regret over recent posts about Trump

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on the United States. On Wednesday, Elon Musk admitted that several of his social media posts about Unites States President Donald Trump went "too far," marking a shift toward easing tensions following a bitter public exchange last week.
The clash, which saw Musk harshly criticize Trump's tax and spending bill, led to a sharp drop in Tesla's market value, though shares have since recovered. Musk's conciliatory message suggests a desire to mend fences and focus on protecting his business ventures.