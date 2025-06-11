English
Musk expresses regret over recent posts about Trump

The tech billionaire softens his tone after a public clash with the president.

The latest news on the United States. On Wednesday, Elon Musk admitted that several of his social media posts about Unites States President Donald Trump went "too far," marking a shift toward easing tensions following a bitter public exchange last week.

The clash, which saw Musk harshly criticize Trump's tax and spending bill, led to a sharp drop in Tesla's market value, though shares have since recovered. Musk's conciliatory message suggests a desire to mend fences and focus on protecting his business ventures.

Elon Reeve Musk is a businessman known for his leadership of Tesla, SpaceX, and X. New York, US - 16 Apr 2025 // Shutterstock

