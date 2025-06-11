Musk expresses regret over recent posts about Trump

HQ

The latest news on the United States . On Wednesday, Elon Musk admitted that several of his social media posts about Unites States President Donald Trump went "too far," marking a shift toward easing tensions following a bitter public exchange last week.



The clash, which saw Musk harshly criticize Trump's tax and spending bill, led to a sharp drop in Tesla's market value, though shares have since recovered. Musk's conciliatory message suggests a desire to mend fences and focus on protecting his business ventures.