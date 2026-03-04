Musk and Durov criticize Europe: Dubai "statistically safer even with missiles flying"

HQ

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov sparked online debate this week after comparing Europe's safety to that of Dubai amid ongoing Middle East tensions. In a post on X, Durov wrote:

"Unfortunately, I had to leave Dubai for Europe a week ago — so I'm not only missing the free fireworks from Iran, but also exposing myself to greater risk. Given Europe's crime rates, Dubai is statistically safer even with missiles flying. Can't wait to be back."

The post drew a reply from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who agreed with Durov's assessment. Musk wrote that while "no country is perfect, Dubai and UAE broadly are objectively safer and better run than many areas of Europe."

Musk and Durov // Shutterstock

The exchange comes as the Iran-US-Israel conflict escalates. Iran has launched missile attacks on US assets in the Gulf region, while Israel has bombed targets in Lebanon in response to Iranian-backed Hezbollah attacks. The conflict began February 28 after a joint US-Israeli strike killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, triggering a wave of military retaliation across the region.

US President Donald Trump outlined objectives for the ongoing operation, including eliminating Iran's naval and missile capabilities and preventing the country from acquiring nuclear weapons, predicting the campaign could last four to five weeks. Meanwhile, attacks on regional oil infrastructure have raised fears of broader economic repercussions...

