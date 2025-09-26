Musk accuses Altman's OpenAI of trade secret theft in new lawsuit Musk files a lawsuit claiming that Altman lures former employees to gain AI advantages.

The strained relationship between Musk and Altman is no secret. Now, Musk's AI venture has launched legal action against OpenAI, alleging the company systematically hires former xAI staff to access confidential information. The complaint claims OpenAI seeks unfair advantages in AI development by targeting employees with knowledge of xAI's technologies and operational strategies. A dispute that also reflects the ongoing tension between Musk and Altman, dating back to their early collaboration and Musk's departure from OpenAI. Elon Musk and OpenAI // Shutterstock