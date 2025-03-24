Musician SZA wants to play Storm in her MCU origin story

HQ

Renowned musician SZA apparently wants to up her acting game. Particularly, she's open to joining the MCU as the member of the X-Men Storm. With the MCU looking to add a batch of mutants to its hero roster, now seems the perfect time for a Storm introduction.

Speaking on the Jennifer Hudson Show, SZA first said she'd like to play the Silver Surfer, but then shifted to wanting to play Storm. Specifically, she'd like to portray a Storm origin story. "I was thinking, you know, how Storm has an origin story, like, she comes from like this whole other place where it's like, the jungle... I think that would be so gnarly if I could be Storm's origin story. That'd be so cool. I'd love to bring the rain," she said.

"My dad, he collects first-edition comics ... So I grew up super into Marvel and DC," she added. We'll have to wait and see if SZA can join the MCU as Storm. It's no secret that with the introduction of the Fantastic Four that the X-Men shouldn't be far behind, and then we'll have a whole new superhero team which Marvel can squeeze spin-off films and shows out of.

This is an ad:

Who do you think should play Storm in the MCU?