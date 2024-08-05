English
Follow us
Gamereactor
lifestyle
Pokémon Stadium

Musician Ed Sheeran takes over stadium to play Pokémon Stadium

"If I wasn't a musician, I'd be a virgin."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Musician Ed Sheeran is a big fan of Pokémon, as we know thanks to his involvement in the ending song for the Scarlet and Violet DLC. However, it seems none of us were aware of how much of a fan he is.

On TikTok, Sheeran uploaded a video of him in an empty stadium, playing Pokémon Stadium. It sounds like the dream of many Pokémon fans, but Sheeran seems quite aware that this makes him look like a massive geek.

"If I wasn't a musician, I'd be a virgin," he says before the camera pans to the game. Good job he's a multi-millionaire then, as otherwise he'd just be a ginger bloke who likes Pokémon, AKA yours truly.

Pokémon Stadium
This is an ad:

Related texts



Loading next content