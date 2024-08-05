Musician Ed Sheeran takes over stadium to play Pokémon Stadium

HQ

Musician Ed Sheeran is a big fan of Pokémon, as we know thanks to his involvement in the ending song for the Scarlet and Violet DLC. However, it seems none of us were aware of how much of a fan he is.

On TikTok, Sheeran uploaded a video of him in an empty stadium, playing Pokémon Stadium. It sounds like the dream of many Pokémon fans, but Sheeran seems quite aware that this makes him look like a massive geek.

"If I wasn't a musician, I'd be a virgin," he says before the camera pans to the game. Good job he's a multi-millionaire then, as otherwise he'd just be a ginger bloke who likes Pokémon, AKA yours truly.

