Musical interactive animated series We Are OFK announced during tonight's State of Play

The State of Play broadcast has just wrapped up, a show that gave us a look at a bunch of third-party games set to come to PlayStation consoles. One that was shown off was the musical interactive animated series We Are OFK, a title that is being developed by Team OFK, which follows the lives of the four friends who make up the band, OFK, as they attempt to make it in the tough music and arts industry in Los Angeles.

As part of the announcement, we got a reveal trailer, which gave us a look at the sort of gameplay it intends to offer. Players will be expected to experience a five-episode saga showcasing how the band came to be and how they are currently doing in LA. Each of the five episodes also includes its own interactive music video with original songs performed by the band members, and their respective voice actors. And to keep things interesting in between, there are even occasions where players will be able to text and flirt with other characters.

To make sure the characters feel charismatic, We Are OFK also has quite the stacked cast, including the likes of Ally Maki (Toy Story), Greg Chun (Squid Game), Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel's Spider-Man), and a bunch of stars from the film and games industry.

You can take a look at the reveal trailer below to get an idea of what We Are OFK will offer when it debuts on PC, PS4, and PS5 in 2022.