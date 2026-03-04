Musical coming-of-age story Mixtape to debut in May

HQ

We've been eagerly following the development of Beethoven & Dinosaur's Mixtape ever since the game was announced during an Xbox Games Showcase a couple of years ago. In that time, we've seen additional titbits of information and had to stomach the news of delays that most recently pushed it out of 2025 entirely. Fortunately, we now have much more promising news to share.

It has been confirmed that Mixtape will be making its arrival on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2 all on May 7. In just over two month's time, you'll be able to begin the coming-of-age tale that features a deep soundtrack filled with all kinds of notable music from recognisable names.

With this news in mind, you can also see a new trailer for Mixtape below to see why this is an indie that you probably don't want to miss.