Music titans come together to take on and sue AI start-ups

Every industry is facing a bigger and bigger impact from artificial intelligence. The creative industry is of course where much of the criticism and biggest headlines are being found, as AI companies are using the technology to oust creatives from their jobs to replace them with robots effectively trained by studying and often stealing other people's work.

For the music industry, this led to over 200 high-profile artists signing a letter calling for better regulation of AI a few months ago, and now a few major record labels are looking to join the fight.

BBC News reports that Sony Music, Universal Music Group, and Warner Records are suing two AI start-ups, Suno and Udio, both of whom are alleged to have breached copyright infringements on what is described to be an "almost unimaginable scale".

The lawsuit claims that the software created by the pair steals music owned by others and then regurgitates similar work and then asks for a compensation fee of around $150,000.

While neither company has issued a statement about the lawsuit, AI firms have in the past aligned themselves with the claim that the material they produce is in-line with the fair use doctrine that allows copyrighted work to be used without a licence assuming its for satire and news.

The music titans however are basing their claim on the idea that the two company's AI software steals its copyrighted material for a financial gain, with the lawsuit stating, "there is no functional purpose for... [the] AI model to ingest the Copyrighted Recordings other than to spit out new, competing music files".

No doubt we'll be hearing more about this in the coming months as the lawsuit continues to progress.

