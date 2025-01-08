Music made one hell of a comeback last year

HQ

2024 might not have been the most-stellar year for movies, games, or TV, but where music is concerned, it was one of the best years in memory. Streaming subscriptions and vinyl sales shot up, with consumers spending £2.4 billion in 2024 alone.

That even overtakes the previous high of £2.2 billion, which was achieved way back in 2001, before the rise of streamers and digital listening. According to the BBC, the best-selling albums of the year came from Taylor Swift with the Tortured Poet's Department, The Weeknd with his 2021 release The Highlights, Sabrina Carpenter with Short N'Sweet, and Noah Kahan with Stick Season among others.

Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish, and Charli XCX all appear in the top 10 best-selling albums of the year, and on the vinyls list as well. It has been a huge year for pop, with newer names like Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Billie Eilish taking the main stage while more established figures such as Taylor Swift and Charli XCX prove that they are still forces to be reckoned with.

Who did you listen to in 2024?

