Music and rhythm play a big part in Lies of P

Lies of P contains some incredible environments, and Krat appears like a visual treat we can't wait to get lost in when the game launches. However, it's not just about what we see in this Soulslike, and music has a big part to play as well.

Chatting with game director Jiwon Choi at Gamescom, we spoke about how there's a focus on rhythm in the gameplay, and how the developers want you to feel like you'll need to use your eyes and ears when playing to get the combat down right.

"When they were developing, audio and sound was as significant as the visual in the developing phase," Choi said. "Also the rhythm changes the way you play. When you're seeing some easy monsters and that comes right after hard monsters and then easy monsters again. So it's switching and it's keeping the tension and the rhythm for the players to not make the game loose.

So if you look into our trailers, you can see all the music and sound, the rhythm that we focused on this game. So you will get to enjoy all the rhythms and sound and music that we put hard work into."

Apart from just speaking about the rhythm of the game, we also talked about difficulty, the visual style, and more in our interview, which you can check out below. Or, if you want to see if Lies of P is worth checking out, why not read our preview here?