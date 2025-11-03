Musetti and Auger-Aliassime, final sprint in Greece and France this week for the last ATP Finals ticket

HQ

The men's tennis season is close to end: the ATP Finals take place between November 9 and 16, and all but one players have qualified for the competition. The last one was Alex de Miñaur, in the seventh position, and currently Felix Auger-Aliassime, Paris Masters finalist, ocuppies the eigth and final place for the Finals. However, this could change this week, with Lorenzo Musetti being ninth in the "Race to Turin", only 160 points ahead of the Italian.

Both tennis players can change their fate this week, as they play in different ATP 250 tournaments. Musetti is second seed (behind Novak Djokovic, already qualified for the season finale) at the Greek tournament Hellenic Championship, and will make his debut tomorrow Tuesday. Other notable players in Athens include Luciano Darderi, Brandon Nakashima, Alexandre Muller and Nuno Borges.

And Auger-Aliassime is the top seed at the Moselle Open in Metz, France. He will also debut on Tuesday, in a tournament with Alexander Bublik, Flavio Cobolli, Corentin Moutet or Arthur Rinderknech.

The math is simple: if Musetti wins the tournament in Athens, Auger-Aliassime would be forced to reach semi-finals in Metz to maintain his place. It is in Auger-Aliassime's hands, but he cannot relax with Musetti in his tail...