Musashi Miyamoto becomes an underground fighter in Netflix's Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai

Looking for a new anime fix to get you through the dark and dreary February evenings? If so, Netflix has something in the works, as later this month the streamer will be debuting the action-packed series known as Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai.

This is a show that follows the legendary warrior Musashi Miyamoto as he enters an underground fighting ring for the ultimate test of strength. This fighting arena is a no-weapon zone, meaning all combat is melee only, and this leads Miyamoto to have to compete in battles after battles against deadly opponents from all walks of Japanese culture and life.

The synopsis for the show explains: "Musashi Miyamoto — the ultimate symbol of strength — descends into an underground fighting arena where the use of weapons is permitted. Underground fighters including Doppo Orochi, Goki Shibukawa and Sea King Retsu square off in succession against Musashi and his godlike strength. It's sword versus fist in the most heart-pounding and deadly battles yet, where defeat means certain death. Be prepared to be blown away by Baki and the other underground fighters as they bravely take on this new battle to determine the strongest fighter in human history."

Baki-Dou: The Invincible Samurai will debut on Netflix on February 26 and you can see the series' trailer below.