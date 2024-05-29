Murky Divers asks the question of what if you combined Lethal Company and Subnautica

Are you still exploring the galaxy, attempting to scrape out a living by scavenging for scrap on hostile worlds in Lethal Company. No? Perhaps you're stuck on an all-water planet in Subnautica instead? Well, regardless of what you've been playing as of late, have you ever pondered what the theoretical lovechild of Lethal Company and Subnautica would look like? If so, we have just the game for you.

Developer Embers has just shown off the first look at its upcoming co-op comedy-horror title Murky Divers, a game that tasks players with exploring dangerous abandoned wrecks and destroying any evidence of shady experiments that your lab might ultimately be connected to. Granted, it isn't as easy as that may sound, as a whole host of deadly traps and monsters stand in between you and your goal.

Needless to say, Murky Divers looks like a great next step for anyone looking to expand beyond Lethal Company's brutality. While the game has only just been revealed, Embers is almost ready to put it into the hands of players, as the developer has confirmed that Murky Divers will be launching on PC on June 19. Check out the reveal trailer below to see if this game is something for you.

