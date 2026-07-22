Murdered politician Ann Widdecome was killed by 21 strikes to the head with a hammer

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Now the court proceedings are underway in regards to the murder of UK politician Ann Widdecome, more official information on the incident is being shared by prosecutors. As per BBC News, the latest development comes in regards to how Widdecome was killed, with information revealing she was struck on the head 21 times with a hammer by alleged killer 28-year-old Joshua Kerry.

The new details claim Kerry entered Widdecome's Devonshire home on July 8 by walking through the front door. He supposedly arrived in a red Vauxhall Corsa, entered carrying a hammer and wearing black gloves, proceeded to brutally murder Widdecome while she was having lunch before pushing her body off her chair, stealing her wallet, and leaving, all in the space of two minutes.

Beyond this, the latest information adds police are still investigating whether the attack had a terrorist or political motivation, and likewise, while the court proceeding is still underway to determine the guilt of Kerry, there is security camera footage proving Widdecome was attacked on July 8 moments before an expected appearance on a Channel 5 show.