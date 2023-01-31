Murder Mystery 2 sees Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston taking on their first professional case

Despite its silly premise, Murder Mystery ended up being a massive movie for Netflix. Seeing Adam Sandler teaming up with Jennifer Aniston once again, the flick saw the pair solving a murder case albeit as complete amateurs. Well, both that film and the pair's detective careers blossomed from that outing, as now a sequel is on the horizon and seeing Sandler's and Aniston's characters now taking on their first case as professionally employed detectives.

Known simply as Murder Mystery 2, the description for the film states:

"Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they're invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island. But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect."

And as you can see by the trailer that has now debuted, the film is shaping up to be hilarious and daft as was the original.

Will you be watching Murder Mystery 2?