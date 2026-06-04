Murder is on the menu in Eli Roth's gore-fest, Ice Cream Man

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Ever seen a man fed his own brain in an ice cream cone? No? Do you want to? This summer, director Eli Roth will be back and serving up a horror film you likely you won't soon forget.

It's known as Ice Cream Man and essentially the plot revolves around a creepy ice cream man who hands out tasty treats that turn children into murderous and vindictive monsters bound to his will. With this being the case, the ice cream man creates a horde of loyal subjects and lets them loose on an idyllic summer town, where they murder their parents, teachers, and any other adult unfortunate enough to get in their way in incredibly creative but gruesome manners.

Needless to say, this horror film isn't one for the faint-hearted, and likewise, the red band trailer will leave an impression if you're bold enough to watch it. If so, you can see this below ahead of Ice Cream Man landing in cinemas on August 7.