Murder by Numbers

Murder by Numbers gets a March 2020 release date

The sassy new murder mystery is heading to PC and Switch in just a few weeks, plus there's a new trailer for your viewing pleasure.

Set in Los Angeles back in 1996, Murder by Numbers is a quirky-looking puzzle-adventure where players take on the role of TV detective Honor Mizrahi as she tries to solve the mystery behind several strange deaths, and where she's a suspect.

Luckily, in this zany '90s-set adventure, you'll have some help from SCOUT, an "emoji-robot genius" who helps Honor interrogate characters and solve puzzles. With story beats by Ed Fear (writer-designer on Hatoful Boyfriend, Swords of Ditto, and Heavenstrike), character designs by Hato Moa (Hatoful Boyfriend), and a '90s-inspired soundtrack by Masakazu Sugimori (Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney), it sounds like it's going to be delightfully offbeat. But don't take our word for it, check out the trailer below.

Murder by Numbers is heading first to Nintendo Switch on March 5, and will follow on Steam a whole day later on March 6, with discounts available for early birds on both platforms.

