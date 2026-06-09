Muramasa: Revenant Blades for Switch 2, PS5, and PC means the highly requested return of Vanillaware's masterpiece

Vanillaware is all about hand-painted RPG masterpieces. And after getting modern versions of Dragon's Crown and Odin Sphere, and after blowing the minds of many with 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim a few years ago, everyone asked the same question: Where is Muramasa? The original Muramasa: The Demon Blade was one of the very best games for Wii and PS Vita 20 years ago, but due to license complications, it was nowhere to be seen. Now it's back and reborn.

The confusing announcement during the Nintendo Direct showed a Muramasa: Rebirth title briefly, then the official Muramasa: Revenant Blades (Oboromuramasa Kaikitan) logo for an early 2027 release. We now know it's an enhanced remaster of the beloved original, with protagonist duo Kisuke and Momohime joining Okoi, Arashimaru, Rajaki, and more once again so that modern audiences can enjoy the celebrated 2D action-RPG.

It's so far the surprise of the day as this return seemed impossible in recent times, and also due to the fact that it will release not only on the Nintendo Switch 2, but also on PlayStation 5 and, shockingly on PC via Steam.