Murals Preview: Dlala Studios moves away from Disney and Battletoads for its first original game in over a decade

If you've been keeping a keen eye on the Gamescom Opening Night Live show, you will be more than familiar with the next project to come from the Essex-based developer Dlala Studios. After previously serving up the excellent Disney Illusion Island, with the Metroidvania following the reboot of Battletoads, the talented and highly creative studio is now returning for an all-new project that will actually be its first original game in over a decade.

It's known as Murals and it's a little different to the games Dlala Studios has made in recent memory. For one, it's more of an action-adventure title, a project featuring an isometric camera angle and serving up combat and exploration in a similar vein to Hades. What we mean by that is it's fast-paced, snappy, fluid, and sees the protagonist utilising a variety of weapons and tools to cut through enemies. Where it differs is in the fact Murals is not a roguelike and therefore has more clear progression.

The setting of choice is fantasy and iconic fairy tales. We can expect to be transported into the stories of Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, Hansel & Gretel, Rapunzel, Pinocchio, the list goes on. The main difference is these fairy tales aren't quite 'right'. The narrative we know so well has been flipped on its head to deliver a 'fairy tales gone wrong' approach where Sleeping Beauty hasn't slept in weeks, as just one example. The aim with this in mind will be to travel into these unique fairy tale worlds, known as Murals, to experience the legendary tales, overcome boss type enemies, and to solve puzzles and challenges along the way.

As this is a Dlala Studios' project, we can expect a few key traits to appear once again. For one, like Disney Illusion Island, the art direction is colourful and stylish, with a variety of unique biomes that stand out and impress. Adding to this is a combination of 3D level and world design matched up with 2D hand-drawn dialogue sequences, all to enable this game to appear as an artistic treat. It was mentioned Who Framed Roger Rabbit was an inspiration for the art direction and the way Murals is fundamentally presented.

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Similarly, as was touched upon by Dlala Studios' CEO and game director, AJ Grand-Scrutton, in a media preview session, the studio's tendency to offer up anthropomorphic creatures and quirky oddball characters is being reflected in Murals too. The biggest example comes from Loaf, who is a companion character who will do much of the talking in dialogue sequences, enabling the player character to remain the more quiet and stoic type. Loaf will routinely break the fourth wall and as for the best way to describe the character, it's essentially a part-drawn idea not too dissimilar to SpongeBob SquarePants' Doodle Bob.

Beyond this, Dlala Studios has, in the past, frequently utilised various major stars and voice actors for its games, not least the official voices of the many Disney icons for Illusion Island. For Murals, the British studio is tapping into its local heritage by bringing on comedian Bob Mortimer to appear as the character of Magic Dave, a vendor operator at the Apothec-Eerie who will help equip the player with Eeries and other items and tools. Needless to say, expect Mortimer's signature charm and Middlesborough accent to ring through as he helps guide the player through their adventure as part of a promised wider (and no doubt star-studded) voice cast.

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As for Eeries, these are essentially perks that change how Murals' gameplay works. There are two types of Eeries tailored to weapons and the hero themselves, with weapon Eeries looking to improve offensive capabilities and change how your weapons function, while the hero options give you more passive enhancements to make combat and exploration all the easier. The point of Eeries is to ensure players can put their own stamp on the gameplay without needing to master specific character classes or kits, as rather there is one option and how it works is up to you.

It should also be noted on the combat front, the player gets to dual-wield two weapons at a time, with one being a melee item and the other being a ranged weapon. There are said to be tens of weapon options so finding what works for you will be paramount.

For a few final notes, Dlala Studios confirmed Murals is being composed by David Housden, marking the third collaboration in a row between the pair (after Battletoads and Disney Illusion Island). We're also teased by Grand-Scrutton that there are "more than a handful of Murals" levels to explore, with the exact figure being kept close to the chest but with it being well over five levels. Lastly, we also know Murals will be launching sometime in 2027 on PC via Steam, but considering the plethora of platforms Dlala Studios' former games have arrived on, one can only assume a console launch is on the horizon at some point too.

Long story short, it certainly seems Dlala Studios has another hit on its hands that you most likely won't want to miss.