JD Vance criticises Europe for censoring free speech

At the Munich Security Conference, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance used his speech to accuse European nations of stifling free speech, pointing to what he described as a "threat from within" the continent.

Vance, who refrained from addressing specifics on ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, directed his criticism toward several European countries, suggesting that their actions contradicted the democratic values they often champion.

He called out European courts for allegedly cancelling elections and government officials for threatening to do the same, questioning whether these nations were upholding democratic standards.

He also criticised the European Union for censoring social media platforms and singled out Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom for various alleged infringements on free expression and religious rights.

Vance also found fault with the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden, accusing it of pressuring social media companies to suppress certain viewpoints. For now, it remains to be seen how European leaders will respond to these remarks.