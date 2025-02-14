LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Avowed
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      World news

      JD Vance criticises Europe for censoring free speech

      United States Vice President calls out European nations for curbing free speech while addressing security concerns.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      At the Munich Security Conference, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance used his speech to accuse European nations of stifling free speech, pointing to what he described as a "threat from within" the continent.

      Vance, who refrained from addressing specifics on ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, directed his criticism toward several European countries, suggesting that their actions contradicted the democratic values they often champion.

      He called out European courts for allegedly cancelling elections and government officials for threatening to do the same, questioning whether these nations were upholding democratic standards.

      He also criticised the European Union for censoring social media platforms and singled out Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom for various alleged infringements on free expression and religious rights.

      Vance also found fault with the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden, accusing it of pressuring social media companies to suppress certain viewpoints. For now, it remains to be seen how European leaders will respond to these remarks.

      JD Vance criticises Europe for censoring free speech
      Shutterstock

      This post is tagged as:

      World newsUnited StatesEuropean UnionUnited Kingdom


      Loading next content