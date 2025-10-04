Munich Airport was just the tip of the iceberg: New drone sightings reported in Germany

HQ

Drone sightings at Munich Airport have made headlines over the past few days. Now, a confidential police report obtained by Bild suggests that the recent disruptions in Munich are just part of a wider series of incidents across Germany. The German newspaper mentions additional sightings near Frankfurt Airport, military installations, and a federal police aviation base in the north. Because of their more military nature, these incidents haven't drawn as much public attention as those in Munich Airport, and authorities have yet to confirm the drones' origin but noted they appear to be of military type. We also know that a Croatian national has been detained in connection with one of the cases. Meanwhile, as concerns grow, Germany's interior minister has vowed to bolster drone defence units, warning that the country is now engaged in an "arms race." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!