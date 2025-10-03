Munich Airport shuts down after drone sightings The German hub adds to a growing list of European airports disrupted by drones.

HQ We just got the news that the Munich airport was forced to suspend operations on Thursday night after multiple drone sightings, leaving passengers stranded and forcing several flights to be diverted to nearby cities. The shutdown lasted until the early hours of Friday, marking the latest in a series of drone-related incidents that have unsettled European aviation. Similar disruptions were reported in Denmark and Norway just last week, with leaders gathering these days in Copenhagen to address the situation. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go! Munich, Germany - October 26, 2019: Munich Airport Center MAC and Tower at Munich airport (MUC) in Germany // Shutterstock