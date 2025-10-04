Munich Airport runways shut again over drone sightings Flights disrupted for a second time in less than a day.

HQ We just got the news that Munich Airport was forced to suspend operations once more after unconfirmed drone activity prompted authorities to close both runways on Friday evening. Air traffic control halted departures and arrivals as a precaution, diverting incoming flights and leaving many travelers stranded. We also got the news that police helicopters were deployed to monitor the situation while aircraft circled at a distance, waiting for clearance. The disruption follows a similar incident the previous night, adding to growing concerns over repeated drone-related interruptions across Europe. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go! Munich, Germany - February 6, 2024: Lufthansa Terminal 2 and MAC Munich Airport Center at Munich Airport (MUC) in Germany // Shutterstock