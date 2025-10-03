Munich Airport reopens after drone sightings

HQ

We just got the news that Munich Airport reopened early Friday following a sudden halt in operations caused by drone sightings late Thursday evening (Munich Airport shuts down after drone sightings). The disruption forced several flights to be cancelled or redirected, affecting thousands of travelers during the eve of national holiday (today marks 35 years since German reunification). Similar disruptions were reported in Denmark and Norway just last week, with leaders gathering these days in Copenhagen to address the situation. What do you think of this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!