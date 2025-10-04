Munich Airport begins slow reopening after second consecutive night of drone disruptions Flights resume with delays as officials investigate repeated drone activity near runways.

We just got the news that the Munich Airport has begun a gradual reopening after a second consecutive night of drone sightings that forced authorities to suspend all takeoffs and landings. The shutdown caused widespread delays and diversions, leaving many travelers stranded overnight. Operations resumed later than planned, and airlines continue to adjust schedules as the airport gradually returns to normal. Investigators have yet to identify who was responsible for the repeated disruptions, which mirror similar incidents seen recently across a list of at least 10 countries in Europe. Munich Airport at Night, Munich, Bavaria, Germany. // Shutterstock