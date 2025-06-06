Mundfish delivers Summer Game Fest double-whammy with unveiling of The Cube

Mundfish might have caught a few off guard with its appearance at Summer Game Fest this year, when it popped up to reveal that a sequel to Atomic Heart is in the works. But the developer definitely caught a lot of folk off guard with its follow-up announcement.

The developer actually has two projects set in the Atomic Universe in production, as a game called The Cube is also on its way. This is an MMORPG that is all set on an enormous and rotating cube, and it even features a few crossovers to the core Atomic Heart games, with familiar faces making an appearance.

We don't yet know when The Cube will be launching, but we do know that it will be debuting on PC and "consoles" eventually. Check out the announcement trailer below.