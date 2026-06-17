Mumbai to ration water after lowest rainfall month in 12 years

HQ

Mumbai, the most populous city in India and its financial capital, has decided to ration water supply after registering the driest June (half a month so far) in 12 years. The expansive city counts with up to seven water reservoirs which, according to Reuters, currently sit at just 10.35% of their total capacity. This leaves the metropolis with about 40 days of water.

The situation would have been much different had the monsoon rainfall arrived on time in early June, but forecasts indicate it's now expected to come towards the end of the month, causing wider concern. Maharashtra has received 75% less rainfall than average in early June, and the country is facing its weakest monsoon in 11 years, raising further fear over harvest, food prices, and water planning in the long term.

First immediate restrictions apply to construction sites and major users. The former will see its water supply temporarily cut no matter their size, as well as new connections paused indefinitely. The latter (such as industrial, commercial users, and sports clubs) are bout to have its supply reduced by 20%.

The new shortage underlines how vulnerable major cities still are to erratic monsoon rains, a risk climate scientists warn is becoming harder as weather becomes less predictable.