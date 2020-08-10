Mum retrieves nearly $20k donated by son to Twitch streamers

You're watching Advertisements

Parents rightly dread what might happen if/when their little ones get ahold of their bank details, and over the years we've heard about plenty of occasions where a young gamer has managed to buy a huge amount of digital content in free-to-play games and via loot boxes in titles such as FIFA. Sometimes these stories end well, sometimes they do not. Here's one that ends well.

One parent, who asked to remain anonymous, recently shared her story about how she managed to reclaim almost $20,000 USD after her son kindly donated her savings to a number of Twitch streamers.

The report over on Dotesports reveals how the parent struggled to even get a response from Twitch and parent company Amazon despite sending registered mail to company higher-ups, and tells how the account in question was shut down and all transaction history was lost in the process, which sounds awfully convenient if true.

It all turned out alright in the end, however, and after the parent contacted Twitch payment service Xsolla she was able to reclaim nearly all of the money, to the point where she's happy to ignore the outstanding difference.

"I am so relieved to have the money restored to my account and let the nightmare end," she told the site. "At this point, it's within a few hundred dollars, and I am happy to have received what I did, and am not going to pursue the difference."

As for the young man who tried to invest the family fortune in Twitch streamers, as you can probably imagine his game-time is now very much supervised, but at least his relationship with his family remains intact.