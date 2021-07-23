Multi-year project set to bring women's football to Football Manager

SEGA and Sports Interactive has announced that it has begun a multi-year project to bring women's football into Football Manager. The feature will see women's football fully incorporated into the game, allowing players to manage either a men's or a women's team, even allowing seamless movement between the two.

At the moment, there has been no definitive date set for when this feature will be added to the game, only that it will be coming "as soon as realistically possible", as the team wants to make sure the women's sport is as authentically represented as possible.

"We have NO interest whatsoever in making a standalone women's football version of FM," said Miles Jacobson, studio director at Sports Interactive. What we are doing is adding women's football to FM... one sport, one game."

Jacobsen continued, "We know that adding women's football to FM is going to cost in the millions and that the short-term return it delivers will be minimal. But that's not the point. There's no hiding that there's currently a glass ceiling for women's football and we want to do what we can to help smash through it. We believe in equality for all and we want to be part of the solution."

To ensure transparency in how the team intends to bring women's football to Football Manager, Sports Interactive has already released a blog showing some behind-the-scenes work, including a look at mo-cap and how it is building a transfer system that reflects the women's sport. You can read the full blog post here.