Last Wednesday, Player First Games confirmed that The Joker will be a part of MultiVersus when the game launches on the 28th of May, but the developers wanted to save actual gameplay of the iconic DC villain for today.

Mark Hamill's The Joker teams up with Harley Quinn while doing some serious damage with all kinds of weapons in his first gameplay trailer. We're also shown some of his different skins to highlight stuff you can get if you're willing to pay for it in this free-to-play game.