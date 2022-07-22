MultiVersus shows both progression and rewards in new trailer

HQ

MultiVersus is a game in the same vein as Smash Bros, but offers the wide range of what Warner Bros has to offer. This means dream match-ups like having the Game of Thrones assassin Arya Stark face off with Harley Quinn or or perhaps have Batman versus Tom & Jerry.

Currently there's an open beta running, which you can participate in. Head over this way if this sounds interesting. Today we've also got a new trailer that shows off some of the progression and rewards you can look forward to by beating people up.

So far 16 characters have been revealed for this promising party fighting game, and there are both leaks and rumours claiming that we can look forward to upcoming additions like Gandalf, Harry Potter, Wreck It Ralph, Naruto and Ted Lasso - just to name a few.