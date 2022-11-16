MultiVersus: Season 2 has started with plenty of new content

HQ

Even though we really love MultiVersus, it started to feel a little bit stale and lacked content to unlock and motivate us to play further. Fortunately, Player First Games felt the same way and have now kicked off Season 2, which brings plenty of interesting additions and a more rewarding Battle Pass.

Pretty much everything has been changed in some way like stages, modes, online experience, tutorial and of course characters. There are also plenty of new cosmetics, where we especially likes Samurai Batman.

Head over this way to take a look at everything new, including balancing of the characters with plenty of nerfs and buffs. We assume Finn and Velma players won't be too happy, while Black Adam fans have more reason to smile.