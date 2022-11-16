Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

MultiVersus

MultiVersus: Season 2 has started with plenty of new content

All the characters have also been re-balanced.

Even though we really love MultiVersus, it started to feel a little bit stale and lacked content to unlock and motivate us to play further. Fortunately, Player First Games felt the same way and have now kicked off Season 2, which brings plenty of interesting additions and a more rewarding Battle Pass.

Pretty much everything has been changed in some way like stages, modes, online experience, tutorial and of course characters. There are also plenty of new cosmetics, where we especially likes Samurai Batman.

Head over this way to take a look at everything new, including balancing of the characters with plenty of nerfs and buffs. We assume Finn and Velma players won't be too happy, while Black Adam fans have more reason to smile.

MultiVersus

