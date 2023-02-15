MultiVersus' player count has dropped by 99% since launch on Steam

HQ

MultiVersus, the fighting game that took the world by storm last year, has not enjoyed a consistent level of success. With the hype around the game dying out and Season 2 content failing to drum it back up again, many have left the platform brawler.

This has recently been showcased on Steam, where MultiVersus' daily peak player count dropped below 1000, with only 986 players hopping on the game via Valve's digital marketplace.

It's not all doom and gloom, as it is possible there's still small communities of MultiVersus players on other platforms, but this SteamDB data certainly shows a game struggling to keep players interested.

Whether MultiVersus will be able to bring itself back from the brink we can't say for sure, but it has a lot of work to do if it wants to bring back a consistent player base.