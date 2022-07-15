MultiVersus Open Beta starts in a couple of weeks

HQ

As we reported yesterday, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Player First Games recently put a firm date on when players will be able to check out the upcoming fighting game, MultiVersus ahead of its launch later this year.

Starting July 26, the Open Beta for the title will start for all players on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles to be able to download and check the game out for themselves. The Beta will be crossplay and cross progression enabled and support online gameplay, and will even start a week earlier for anyone who also took part in the Closed Alpha a few weeks ago.

That's right, Early Access for the Open Beta is set for July 19, meaning some players will be able to dive in a little early.

As for when the Open Beta will end, no date has been set for this yet, but on the FAQ for the Beta, Player First Games promises that it "will continue to get updated with new characters, maps, seasonal content, and more in the months ahead."

As for the exact list of characters and maps and other content that will be on offer in the Open Beta, you can find that all in the FAQ linked above.