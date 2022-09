HQ

The furry and friendly Gizmo has turned out to be quite the formidable fighter after he was added to MultiVersus last week. But as he is a Support, it's a bit harder to use him effectively, and now Player First Games has decided to help you out by releasing an encyclopedia video with Gizmo's move list.

Check it out below to see what he can do. Surely you'll find something that improves your Gizmo skills.