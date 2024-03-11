MultiVersus launches as free-to-play in May

HQ

Player First Games has kept on posting some teasing messages after its "mic check" last week, but now it's time to get serious with the actual announcement.

Game director Tony Hyunh has stepped in-front of the camera to reveal that MultiVersus will launch as a free-to-play game on the 28th of May after taking the open beta offline last June. He also highlights some of the changes, improvements and additions made to the game since then, including better graphics by moving from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5, enhanced netcode, new attacks for all characters, new maps and a PvE mode. We'll get a lot more information about all of this in the coming week, so stay tuned.