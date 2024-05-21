MultiVersus launch trailer confirms Jason Voorhees and Agent Smith

HQ

MultiVersus officially launches in one week from today, and to celebrate that Player First Games has given us a new trailer. Like the other cinematic trailers for the game, we see our crossover roster in bright CGI, in all sorts of wacky scenarios.

We also get the reveal of Jason Voorhees and Agent Smith, two villainous characters who will be coming to the game alongside Mark Hamill's Joker and the much less evil Banana Guard.

It's likely that we'll see many more characters come to the game in due course, but for now the roster is looking very diverse. MultiVersus officially launches on the 28th of May.