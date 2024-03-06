MultiVersus is set to return very soon

HQ

MultiVersus was very successful when the open beta became available in 2022, so millions of players were shocked when Player First Games suddenly announced the game would be shut down last June. The developers needed to take down the servers to implement changes based on feedback and finish the actual game before launch in "early 2024". Considering we're in March now, it wasn't surprising when Steam updates indicated news were around the corner. Now we have our confirmation.

After not posting a single thing since the 22nd of June, MultiVersus' X account has awakened with this teasing message:

What do you want to see and hear when this "mic check" is over?